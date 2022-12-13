Crypto CEO Sam Bankman-Fried faces 8 charges of conspiracy, fraud

The founder and CEO of FTX, a crypto company that recently had a multi-billion-dollar collapse, was arrested in the Bahamas at the request of the U.S. Government.

December 13, 2022

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live