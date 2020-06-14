Transcript for Cuomo warns bars and restaurants that violate law could lose liquor license

I am warning today. In a nice way. Consequences. Of your actions. We have twenty part doesn't complete statewide. I'm not going to turn a brewery. Compare. New Yorkers deserve better. Manhattan. And the Hamptons. The leading areas in this state we've violations. These are not hard to spot violations. People. Send video of these violations. Just you can look it up on social media. You don't need a detective squad to go armed find. They are rampant. And there's not enough enforcement. I am not going to allow. Situations to exist that we know. Have a high likelihood. Of causing in the increase in the spread of the virus. And if we increase the spread of the virus in Manhattan because of bars and restaurants. What they've everybody in Manhattan is going yourself. And that's not fair either. Local government do your job. Local government do your job. If we have to close. Then people are going to hold you accountable. Bars and restaurants do you're job. War. You can have an SLA violation and possibly loss of your license. Individuals who are violating the law you can be held liable also. We got here. Because people did the right thing. And if we stopped doing the right thing. We don't see a very different. Trajectory. And I am telling you. That. You look at all the other states it's not hard to figure out what is happening here. It's happened and half the states in the nation. So far we have been the exception. And we're not going to go back to that dark place. Because local government didn't do its job. Or hoping for some individuals exploited the situation.

