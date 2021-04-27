Curtis Reeves ‘popcorn murder’ trial underway in Florida

The latest on the long-awaited murder trial of Curtis Reeves, who fatally shot Chad Oulson in a Florida movie theater after Oulson threw popcorn in his face.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live