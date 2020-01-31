2 in custody after police pursuit near Trump's Mar-a-Lago

More
There are no reports of injuries.
0:47 | 01/31/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 2 in custody after police pursuit near Trump's Mar-a-Lago
It. Oh.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:47","description":"There are no reports of injuries.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"68672785","title":"2 in custody after police pursuit near Trump's Mar-a-Lago ","url":"/US/video/custody-police-pursuit-trumps-mar-lago-68672785"}