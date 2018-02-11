Transcript for Customers buy up doughnuts so store owner can be with sick wife

A donut shop owner on the West Coast is feeling the love from his customers and John Chan and his wife Stella have run donut city in Seal Beach, California for nearly thirty years. When customers found out that Stella had suffered a brain injury they wanted some they wanted to do whatever they could to help said Dave. Been buying up. All of the doughnuts every day so that Jan can close this store early and spend more time with his wife at her rehab facility how cool is that. John Chan says that he's very grateful and Stella is improving.

