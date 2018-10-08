Transcript for Dad accused of throwing baby in river back in US

Authorities brought James curry. Back from Thailand last night he is charged with concealment of a human corpse. Police say he threw the body of his seven month old son in the East River last Sunday. Eyewitness News or were Tim Fleischer is live at the courthouse in lower Manhattan ten. And that father James curry was brought. From the precinct where he was being held overnight he was brought here to arraignment court late this morning now curry is being arraigned as we speak. On charges of concealing a human corpse. His seven month old son Mason cell Donald was discovered floating in the East River last weekend wearing only a diaper. After the police say after that police say curry fled to Thailand. He was immediately arrested and it brought back to New York late last night the investigation is continuing. He's not known at this time just how the baby died we're awaiting word on the cause of death from the medical Examiner's office but as we speak. James curry is being arraigned on charges of concealing. A dead body. Reporting live in lower Manhattan to clutch final settlement.

