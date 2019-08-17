Transcript for Dad charged after daughter, 12, runs over neighbor

Enrique Vasquez loved his family and was working hard to help his sick mother. We have in my own real film with some new in my prepared. Simple Leominster moon program knew my me. His brother says the two of them worked to make money so they can help their ill mother and Mexico so there's no program will. Assuming that live. Then the unbelievable happened. I just 47 years old Enrique was killed his own apartment parking lots. Brother is heartbroken. To move what do you. He says he was walking his three dogs when he was hit by a car and killed one of the dogs died too. Prosecutors say twelve year old girl was behind the wheel and her father let her drive. So now the father Tomas Mejia is charged with criminally negligent homicide and endangering a child's. He allowed his call develop Goddard actually operate his car. There was another two year old in the backseat while this was happening all the while they were pulling out of a parking spot in that parking. Why they actually struck the victim. By the Kim problem. Far left group. Fernando is grateful for the charges and says the responsibility lies on the father. Candles and flowers at the scene are a reminder of the loss of a man who worked to help those he loved Marla Carter ABC thirteen Eyewitness News.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.