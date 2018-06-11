Transcript for Dad who killed pregnant wife, 2 daughters will not face death penalty

Mr. watts entered a plea guilty to all nine counts in the original complaint information. Those counts include murder and first degree after deliberation as to shoot and watts. Murder in the first degree. As to kilowatts. Murder in the first degree as just last watts. Unlawful termination of pregnancy as a relates to Nico was. And three counts of unlawful tampering with a deceased human body. There was a sentencing agreement that calls for the defendant beat. Sentenced to. The department of corrections for the remainder of his natural life as to counts 12 and three. All those sentences will run consecutively to one another. There's also an agreement that whatever sentence the court poses as to count six. Will also run consecutively counts one through three. The remainder of the sentencing will be left to the discretion of the court at sentencing will occur November 19. At 10 o'clock in the morning. Final piece of a sense an agreement calls for. The district attorney's office myself to agree. As a result of his do you plead guilty that he will not face the death.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.