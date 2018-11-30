Transcript for Dallas cop accused of murder in wrong apartment shooting

On September the six. This year 28 TE. Dallas police officer amber actor shot and he owed 26 year old Alton John. Upon entering his apartment. Today. But Dallas. County grand jury. Has returned an indictment. Against amber of Geiger. Ideas spokesman John. For the options and murder. I want to thing the grand jury. That diligence. That they have given to this case the concentration to work. I'll office through Jason hermit. Rapids inning at public integrity unit did a thorough job. Opera digging his case to the grand jury. Not only presenting the evidence. But also explaining the law.

