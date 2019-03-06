Transcript for Dallas police ask for assistance following discovery of transgender woman's body

Saturday June 1 and approximately. 32 PM. Officers responded to 4100. West slaughter drive. And there was a body. That was found. And then biting question Neil. Lindsay. She was identified as it strange gender female. The Dallas Police Department. Has reached out to the FBI because as we know this is beset it. Individual who is strange ginger who is deceased. In our community and we are concerned. We are actively. And aggressively investigating this case and we have reached out to our federal partners to assist us. In in these efforts we're going to show you. Two vote totals this issue nail. In as if they transgendered female but this is also at her family's request normally we would not show. Both. Pictures should nail and a female and as her -- her born gender but her family has requested. That we do so in that is why we aren't showing both of these photos. We are asking for our community's assistance. In this in this tragic event. We don't have all the answers and we're looking for our community if you have any information. Relative to. Where she was last seen. Who she was who she left with whom she frequent. Lee had contact with we're asking. That he would contact the Dallas Police Department.

