Transcript for Dallas police officer arrested after fatally shooting man in his own apartment

Turning next to Dallas where there was a tragic shooting. Involving a police officer and an apparent case. Of mistaken identity. ABC's Marcus Moore joins us from there Marcus walker through what happened. Well David Trulia a heartbreaking case for a lot of people here in Texas and really across the country and I do want to take you back to. Late Thursday night. That is when a thirty year old thirty year old police officer amber Geiger. Two or police that she returned home after her shift. And up she walked into an apartment that she thought was hurts. It was not her apartment at belong to 26 year old. A bolt them John and at one point she poured out her gun and and shot John. And killing him. Seoul. Since that time this investigation David has been under way. Police trying to figure out exactly what happened inside this this apartment. And over the weekend. A Geiger was was arrested and charged with -- manslaughter in connection with with John's death she has since posted a 300000 dollar bond. And is awaiting her next court appearance as this investigation continues to to unfold. She's a four year veteran of the police department. And early on the police chief turn this case over to the Texas Rangers so that there would be a an independent investigation into the shooting. And a transparent when that and that's where things stand right now David. This case but certainly has an a lot of questions. Left unanswered. It is just a devastating story and it seems like this fellow is just in his own home. Unarmed somebody comes through the door apparently according to the Dallas morning news the door was unlocked. And shot dead in his own apartment I know that you managed to talk with the victim's family. Tell us what they had to said. We spoke with the attorneys that represents the the the John friendly and I would talk to them. Last night out after. Doug tigers arrest. It's important point out that this a lot of criticism. On on a number of local polls. For officer Geiger to be arrested immediately. Oh they were concerned that she was getting preferential treatment because she is a a police officer but authorities were saying that they were trying to give the investigation time. To work itself out and and to play out. And the Texas Rangers finally coming. Making the the decision. That they have enough probable cause to issue an arrest warrant for four Geiger and and again she was arrested over the weekend. So being the attorneys for the family said that that is what the founding demanded. And they were encouraged by this arrest public they also talked about how this entire incident. Really is our own part of a larger issue as it relates to policing and certain segments of society and what you listened. Two Benjamin Crump who is a well known civil rights attorney. Who represented Trayvon Martin's family back in 2012 when of that team was killed by George Zimmermann. He has now part of the legal team representing John's family and here's what he said last night. Black people are being keel. For driving while black walking while black. This you had him living while black and he still was shot in his own apartment. And these kinds of shootings have of course you miss behind the frustration that. People are experiencing right now I'm so sorry to interrupted you there are no I mean these shootings are at the heart of everything from this situation we saw in Ferguson to the NFL protests with. Allen capped her neck and others this sounds like it has all the makings of case that will become. A causal no. Now it indeed and and certainly. As we tried to as we wait for. This investigation into two to finish. It's important point out that. Officer Geiger has only been arrested she has not been convicted the next step is the grand jury. Will not take the case and decide if and manslaughter is the appropriate charge. There's certainly many our our. Are or wondering if murder is the appropriate charge in this case but David. At least publicly we don't know what evidence investigators have at this point what we do know that they had enough to go ahead and go with a charge of manslaughter that. Which here in Texas if you are convicted he face the punishment of anywhere between two. And twenty years with a maximum fine. A 101000 dollars but again. We're still very ought early on in that process and certainly a lot of people will be a watching and waiting to see what happens next and David. Armed only at this point as far as we know only two people. New the knew exactly what happened inside that apartment and one of them a 26 year old man is that the other facing a charge of manslaughter. And one of them had a right to be there the other one didn't so important to remember that as well.

