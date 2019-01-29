Transcript for Dangerous deep freeze hits the Midwest

I'm Jay calls in Hutchinson Minnesota about eighty miles west of the Twin Cities. Now the temperature on the bank clock might say thirteen degrees but don't be fooled by that. The wind chills have been sub zero since yesterday dipping as low as twenty below and the worst is still yet to come. With high temperatures the next three days not expected to get above zero that's three consecutive days of sub zero temperatures for the high temperature. The low lows will dip down around 25 to thirty degrees the wind chills anywhere from forty to fifty degrees you can see. The sidewalks are pretty much empty in Hutchinson that's because people are only able to get around in their cars and their. Making short Arens of it when the snow hit the traveling was rough and the worst again is still on its way. I'm Jay calls in Hutchinson Minnesota and you're watching ABC news lives.

