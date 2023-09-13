Dangerous downpours take aim at Northeast as Hurricane Lee churns in Atlantic

ABC News meteorologist Somara Theodore breaks down a new storm system expected to bring heavy rain and flash flooding across parts of the country.

September 13, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live