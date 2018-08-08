Transcript for Dangerous heat fueling fast-moving blazes across California

I'm book art arts got it California there are more than 141000 firefighters on the front lines right now some coming in from. As far as New Zealand it was so many fires racing resources are really stretched then there are seven. And team large uncontrollable wildfires across the Golden State they've scorched more than 600000. Acres and destroyed more than 2000 homes and structures. The Mendocino complex fire. Now nearly the size of Los Angeles 450. Square miles it's burning for a twelve day the fire scorching terrain. Turning land into a health's cape it is now the largest fire ever. In California's history the holy fire now burning for a third day it's 5% contained and threatening communities nearby we've seen a handful of homes. That a bird and check out this fire NATO churning through the mountains overnight. We've seen these fires turn fatal at least nine people had died in California this year it seems like we say this week after week but this is still a young fire season one of the worst fires that broke out last year. Started burning in December. In arts county will car. ABC news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.