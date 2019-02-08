Transcript for 'Dangerous' inmates caught after 2-day search

Two escaped inmates including an armed and dangerous white supremacists. Are back in custody this morning. Chris Anderson surrendered to US marshals early yesterday evening in northern Arkansas Sanders in and Wesley golly it were on the run for at least today. Investigators say they broke out of a jail in Pine Bluff. By hiding a dummy under a blanket in their cell. And a man from Texas has pled not guilty to charges he fought for crisis in Syria. Omar Cruz who made his first court appearance yesterday and Dallas. Federal prosecutors say cruiser and his brother joined ice has five years ago he was captured by the Syrian democratic forces earlier this year before being handed over to the FBI. If convicted he faces up to twenty years in prison.

