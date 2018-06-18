Transcript for Daughter gives dad kidney for Father's Day

Ronald Corbin worked at Martin County high school for decades he was the course tractor and a music teacher. He passed on his love of singing his daughter Candace and return this Father's Day Candace is given her father something even maker. A new chance at life. This mother and daughter share an unbreakable bond. Inspiration he's. It's a sense of home. Backing 2015. Model Corbin found out his kidney was the only. I was walking on treatment in October that it didn't particularly strong. Through that was at that time and something wrong. He started dialysis and was put on a transplant list for years he waited. But his daughter Candace couldn't wait anymore. I didn't who's who's get tested us via us citizen New York. She got to sit there and when did she call this is it that Emma met. Just three weeks ago at Cleveland clinic Florida in Weston Candace donated a kidney to her father. It's something Ronald says he never would have expected or asked his daughter to do while. Is that it's amazing. It's beyond me to investors who do this for me but. She's a great kid. And reload. They're both doing well Ronald says he's recovering quickly. And Candice is back singing in New York this he says is a Father's Day he'll never forget. I'm just blessed to have you in my life and he used. The figure moved me to do this for me and thank you. Gonna let you if if. And Ronald sent Candace is off the hook for Follett they get for the rest of his life. In the studio on Torre from connective and PBF twenty patents.

