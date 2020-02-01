Transcript for Daughter of Hanukkah stabbing victim begs to 'stop the hatred'

72 year old Joseph Newman has been unconscious since Saturday when an attacker armed with a machete rushed into a rabbi's home in months in New York wounding five people during a Chanukah celebration. Swinging his is Gordon knife I don't know what it was back and forth I think people. Newman's daughters says he remains in a coma his doctors say the prognosis is not good. If he wakes up he mean if it be able to walk. Paul or even process speech again she's asking everyone to keep him in their prayers please stand up and stuck. And this hatred. It can not keep going on. The suspect 38 year old Grafton Thomas is now charged with attempted murder as well as federal hate crimes. Investigators say journals found in thomas' home appear to express anti Semitic sentiments and referred of the black Hebrew Israel at movement. Prosecutors also say there were references to Hitler as well as drawing so the star of David and a swastika thomas' attorney says his client has a long history of mental illness. But no history of anti semitism. My impression from what I have read in my conversation with and is the there are severe psychiatric issues whether those. Manifested in anti semitism not a moment I can't tell you. Investigators are now using forensics to determine if Thomas is connected to an unsolved stabbing of a Hasidic man in the same town. Thomas is due in court next on Friday Aaron kept her ski ABC news New York.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.