Daughter sees father's name cleared after 72 years

A judge in Florida posthumously exonerated four Black men, known as the "Groveland Four," who were falsely accused of raping a white woman in 1949.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live