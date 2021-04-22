Transcript for Daunte Wright's family and friends gather for funeral

It'll read. It a week that brought one measure of justice in Minneapolis this city is mourning another black man killed by police when he year old Dante Wright was eulogize by the Reverend Al Sharpton reprising a role he played at the funeral of George Floyd nearly a year ago she's. Is the presence of justice. UK tell us to shut up zero. We must be going up when there isn't it justice. He and Floyd Stanley attorney Ben Crump were among the hundreds who turned out for public viewing yeah. I. Reich was stopped for a minor traffic violation in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn center when police discovered a Warren for his arrest. As officers tried to detain him right moved back into his car during a brief struggle officer Kim potter could be heard yelling. Before she shot right once with her gun. She's charged with second degree manslaughter suggesting prosecutors believe she did not intend to kill bright but confused her gun for a teaser. Scant comfort to Wright's family plot. Oh brother. Ed soaks there. You look based on many. The killing happened just miles from the spot where George Floyd was killed by former Minneapolis police officer Derek show that he's a convicted murder are now living in a cell like this one segregated from other inmates for his own safety at Minnesota's only maximum security prison he'll be sentenced in June. As for former officer Kim potter she will be back in court next month but remains out on bail today the governor of Minnesota called for a statewide moment of silence during the start of Dante Wright's funeral saying that while nothing could bring him back the work for change must go on. Aaron took her ski ABC news New York.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.