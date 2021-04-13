Transcript for Daunte Wright's family speaks out

An opponent talk a little boat. A little bit about the dean that I got the phone call from my identity of the go it initially shot it was the worst day of my life. He called in studies just got pulled over by the police. And then he in fact that that my civil wedded to get pulled over and he's that because I had air freshener hanging in the review mere. At W it will take them down he said he also. The please offices were asking about insurance. It's okay when the police officer comes back to of the window put him on the phone and I can give Mahler insurance information. The second goes by and they here the police have their come back up to the window and asked Dante to get out of the car Dante asked for Wyatt. Police officers that because you I'll explain to you when you get out of the race at MI in trouble he's the looks played all that when you step out of the card Scott thing. In and they asked them to put the phone down. Daunting the phone down angered some scrap fleeing he got another car and they can hear the police officers. And scuffling with him. We were a few. I never imagined this is what we're gonna happen and I just thought maybe even you know I didn't. Right back so broke that he had in the car answered the phone. And of them I'm happy time. Crying and screaming and use other. The phone at the driver's seat and made abundantly in there. And respond. The last time that they've seen my son that the last time I heard from my aunt had no explanation that baton. We review mr. You people. I'll bet OJ. I don't my nephew. Know why and when haven't DR Newton. They've met yet not meet. That video let everybody else at beauty you don't know that you what you can't go. I don't want you can't oh. Yeah nobody got to say about him enabled. Yet they what god. That's why. And in all. And that is broken home. This is joining Tori yeah. Bella what you worry Bob. It what the they might look great deal. That beautiful I. It's not the lives and let's say. Under move them that's. Murder. That is out how.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.