Transcript for Day 2 of Barrett confirmation hearings expected to be contentious

Judge Amy Tony Barrett is expected to face a grilling today on Capitol Hill. Day two of her Supreme Court confirmation hearing promises to be far more contentious. Meanwhile Joseph Biden has given his clearest answer yeah out on whether he'd support adding more justices. To the court he sees Elizabeth shall see has the latest for us good morning Elizabeth. Good morning loan out well for the first time since being nominated to the supreme court judge Amy Connie Barron will be grilled by senators today. Two topics are expected to dominate the hearing abortion and health care. This morning confirmation hearings for Amy coney Barrett and turn new phase beginning today twelve Republicans and ten Democrats will grilled a Supreme Court nominee. Including vice presidential candidate Connell a Harris who sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee. I replacing. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Let someone who'll undo her legacy. President trump is attempting to all Americans rights. And decades to come. They're well faced tough questions on both health care and abortion. Barrett criticized the 2012 Supreme Court ruling that upheld Obama care. She also signed a petition objecting to a requirement that employers provide access to birth control in insurance plans Democrats say health care for tens of millions of Americans is at stake. But the court set to hear arguments on obamacare next month stripping health care for millions of Americans during a pandemic that's really. What is at state. Republicans are praising bear its qualifications arguing her fate should be off limits of what your political opponents want to pain issue ads is a TV or cartoon percent of a religious radical. There it will likely face questions on two anti abortion newspaper ads she signed as a lot professor. One of those ads called Roe vs. Wade infamous and called for the unborn to be protected in law. During her opening statement parents at her philosophy has been shaped by her mentor the late Supreme Court justice Antonin Scalia a judge must Platt a lot as it is written. Not as she wishes it where. Meanwhile Joseph Biden is giving his clearest answer yet on whether he supports adding more justices to the court or so called packing the court. He and senator Harris had been dodging questions about the issue for days I'm not a. Vampire court packing but I'm not me I don't wanna get off on that whole issue. I want to keep focused. Biden is saying he's not a fan of packing the court that but he wouldn't rule out supporting the idea asked for today's hearing it will start at 9 AM eastern. ABC news we'll bring you live coverage Mona Elizabeth thank you.

