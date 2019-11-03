Transcript for This day in history: April 2, 2014

We begin with breaking news the report of a shooting at Fort Hood in Texas the nation's largest army base. Fort Hood the side of that other deadly shooting nearly five years ago and now tonight. Word of a gun mum on the loose and here is the message tweeted out to the people on base. They are told to shelter in place details are pouring in an ABC's Chief Justice correspondent Pierre Thomas has the latest right now care what are you. Parent Diane the FBI tells us there it back has been a shooting at the Fort Hood military post in Texas. There are reports of casualties but we do not yet know how many people have been injured. There's reason to believe that there's an active shooter who is yet to be captured as you said military officials have issued a tweet. Telling all personnel to shelter in place. Diane there is great concern because of the recent tragic history at that military installation because roughly. Five years after army major Nidal Hasan opened fired Fort Hood. Killing thirteen people and wounding thirteen 32 others it was the worst mass murdered at a military is insulation in US history. Major Hasan has been sentenced to death. Last August and tonight there's great concern we will continue to monitor this situation. Hard but just again appeared to get exactly what you know at this point the gunman apparently still is on the move as far as we know. The gunman still not in custody this is active events still ongoing we're being told. Reports of casualties were still trying to get firm numbers against a very active dangerous situation that is a huge number of people now told to take hiding to did. Shelter and place and I want to go now to chief investigative correspondent Brian Ross. Also making calls tonight what are you hearing. But the information remains very sketchy but here's who we do know that it is surprisingly easy to get on a US military base a US army base sometimes cars are even checked. In the last two years US law enforcement and counterintelligence authorities have said that. Homegrown jihadist have increasingly tried to focus on military targets not civilian targets now we don't know who's involved. In this shooting tonight but we do know that in the last two years the FBI. Has had under scrutiny more than 100 people. In the service. Who are considered possible insider threats so this is a very real concern and has been for years ago when would have thought after five years ago it would have been tightest possible security well in a congressional hearing two years ago there was testimony that the army has been slow to adopt procedures to help identify. Possible insider threats the remains great concern about that within the moment. Let's also check with Martha Raddatz is in Washington right now you've been to Fort Hood so often Martha. Diane in fact I'm supposed to be in support that this weekend so have been in touch with a lot of people over the last week about what was going on this weekend in fact they made sure that they had our ID information to get on the base so I think it's. It's sometimes very strict and other times it's not. At this point we have no idea what's going on with the active shooter we do know confirmed that there is an active shooter a reminder that this is. The largest. Army base in the country the first cavalry division is there the fourth infantry division both have served numerous times in Iraq in Afghanistan. Again and again an issue now so many deployments for those soldiers over and over and over again just this afternoon Diane I was talking to a medical officer. The Pentagon about this thrusters on the force about mental health issues. With the force and what they're doing to try to help soldiers we have no idea again what is going on or who is involved that this is always a concern on. Terry who again Martha Bryan Pierre all at their posts on this story monitoring every message coming out and I want to put up once again what was tweeted. Every one on the base all personnel on post. Are asked to shelter. In place.

