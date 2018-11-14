This day in history: Nov. 21, 1980

More
Fire breaks out at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas.
3:00 | 11/14/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for This day in history: Nov. 21, 1980

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59197561,"title":"This day in history: Nov. 21, 1980","duration":"3:00","description":"Fire breaks out at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas.","url":"/US/video/day-history-nov-21-1980-59197561","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.