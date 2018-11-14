Transcript for This day in history: Nov. 23, 2007

They supposed to be a win win day for shoppers and stores retailers cutting prices to get crowds into the holiday shopping mood. And consumers finding deals they can't refuse. Their high hopes to 32 days between now and Christmas will bring families and retailers' holiday cheer. But the economy will be a driving force this season to begin would ABC's Eric Hong in Glendale California tonight Eric. Even some of the stores near the Glendale galleria opened at the stroke of midnight and yes. No word customers waiting he could be a day or so before we get any real data on turnout in spending for this Black Friday but at least for now. He retailer's disappointing. After hours even days of waiting in the cold and diet but I'm listening to lead began some. Full from Thanksgiving Turkey but hungry for bargains millions of shoppers flooded stores coast to coast. These shoppers snatched up by computers and three printers I think probably. Despite the excitement dull black cloud hangs over this Black Friday. I think we tell us really have to cross their fingers that Christmas season comes thrilled. Up around 3% which is slightly unsure what an average is it would still make for a reasonably good Christmas selling season. Lower expectations. Because lagging consumer confidence Haider food and gas prices. And fears over Chinese made toys are threatening retailers' bottom line. To make money analysts say stores are discounting less while advertising and promoting more. It's more about service with more about sales associates coming up the people in the goal in the stores in order. Tell them. Multiple items not that one item he may be a tough sell a new ABC news poll shows 36% of shoppers plan to spend less compared to last year. Only 14%. Plan to spend more. And did you ever and packet in a little bit and a little different here thank you know lack of creepy in the movies you. What's more this year there's no signature must have item no -- be tickle me Elmo or cabbage patch all if you will electronics are expected to be hot sellers. Topping the list we're going to see a lot of flat panel TV again believed in high demand missing live requests for GPS systems as well. And increasingly those items are being purchased online more than a third of Americans plan to buy holiday gifts over the Internet this year. The most ever. Also growing in popularity of gift cards the average American. Expected to spend within 122. Dollars and get cars like these this year that's about 18%. Of the holiday gift but even though one in ten cards. Never really hit it Eric Hong from the very busy mall in California tonight Eric thank you.

