Transcript for This day in history: Oct. 29, 1998

John Glenn is neither the first politician to fly in space nor the first former astronaut to make a comeback. But Glenn made it more exciting today. It wasn't the first time the people to driven down to the cape and stand on the beach to watch the shuttle's been up. 91 times before but a lot of people were there today because Glenn was going to fly and that's why the president and mrs. Clinton were there. And while we have not yet seen John Glenn in space tonight we know he's up there because we've heard him as well as his commander here are some excerpts. Well enjoy an issue is right this is beautiful. The best started. We wouldn't do it trite old statement zero G and I feel fine. That'll problem though I'm but today is beautiful and greater noise is just this can't even describe it. And below the record show that. That's got to have this solid phase of the goes from one here's the other one and we haven't been able removing. Probably stay that way for nine days so let's go to the cape mount Cape Canaveral. And pick it up and ABC's Morton dean. As he went through his pre launch routine today Glenn seemed as unruffled and at the use FC was on that morning 36 years ago. He repeatedly smiled his best smiled and gave his best combat pilots thumbs up. Proving that the right stuff ages well. When he made that first trip the oldest of his discovery crew mates was only 91. Wasn't even born yet. Glenn easily stormed into the middle seat on the shuttle's mid dec for today's ride into space. Focal Oregon try to break a much. There were several delays today receiving information there are aircraft in the area minor problems including a small plane violating the shuttle's air space. For John Glenn. Another ninety minutes was no big deal and left off does in a place where there have been many emotional highs this ranked among the highest. Thanks to the Glenn factor no one was on touch. Not the people at the space center. Not the president and the First Lady who watched from a rooftop here not that tens of thousands of residents and tourists who gathered for miles around. We found and then other times. And then I was just fabulous then that he was bad. And they've failed. But the launch was not perfect. What appears to be a panel was jarred loose and may have hit one of the three main engines. The panel was believed to cover where a drag shoot is house issued used when the shuttle lands NASA said late today the mission would not be affected. But that they problem will be studied further. However it would take a lot more than that. To diminish the echoes of godspeed John Glenn were still being heard here. Morton dean ABC news Kennedy Space Center Florida.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.