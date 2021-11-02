Day 3 of former President Donald Trump’s 2nd impeachment trial

More
ABC News’ correspondents Jonathan Karl, Dan Abrams, Kate Shaw and more share their thoughts on the third day of presentations for the impeachment trial.
34:33 | 02/11/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Day 3 of former President Donald Trump’s 2nd impeachment trial

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"34:33","description":"ABC News’ correspondents Jonathan Karl, Dan Abrams, Kate Shaw and more share their thoughts on the third day of presentations for the impeachment trial.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"75833185","title":"Day 3 of former President Donald Trump’s 2nd impeachment trial","url":"/US/video/day-president-donald-trumps-2nd-impeachment-trial-75833185"}