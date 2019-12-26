Transcript for Daycare owner charged after allegedly hiding kids

Clean on place daycare was shut down on November 13. After police found those children all under the age of three hiking in states basement sweaty with dirty diapers. The arrest affidavit obtained by care DO tells exactly what happened that day. Police say Karla lie telling them there were any children inside the house and saying there was no basement. Those statements as false as the wall the kids were hiding behind which led downstairs where the children were kept in three finished rounds full of toys. The problem Carla states license only allowed for six children and kids definitely were supposed to be down there. As a result of the violation counterpoint preschool which they also owned we shut down to you. Then a more intense investigation started. Fire officials found several code violations like no carbon monoxide detectors and no emergency exit causing an undeniable hazard. And as we previously stated this isn't the first time pilot seat has been continent Rong LA times reporting multiple day care center she operated in California. We're shut down in the late 1990s. One housing more than forty toddlers inside.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.