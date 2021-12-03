Daylight saving time, sleep and mental health Sleep psychologist Dr. Jade Wu discusses the impact daylight saving time has on our body and health.

The impact of daylight savings on health while facing COVID-19 A look at how daylight savings can affect an individual's physical and psychological health as well as how to best prepare oneself while also contending with the pandemic.

Why people are against turning clocks back Many are against the idea of daylight saving time and want to put an end to the practice, citing medical effects.