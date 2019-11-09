Transcript for 'The Last Days of Phil Hartman' airs Thursday night at 9/8c on ABC

28 nativity. Harming gets hurt again on a Smith & Wesson gun. Bill is lying with his legs crossed. Bring fighters. Pills. And then she puts the gun to the principles that. Blinds. To. I cooked what he couldn't even understand that hit Los Angeles today the actor and comedian Hartmann was shot at in his own all of the bodies of Phil Hartman and his wife have now been loaded. Just. There's matter could be anybody that those shoes. I think in my old injured do you realize just how precious everything. And anything can happen in this particular genius gets tossed around a lot flat Phil Hartman was totaled. Which. He'll meet this bronze statue is woman's name brand home all this is somebody who could be a movie star and she was fly list. Grove Minnesota and she came to Hollywood like a lot of people do it becomes very intense very fast. Bill Hartley finally gets to additions. Four S and now he's become a bona fide star. Old home video rim and fill it really brought home what loving parents. This is a sweet sweet awesome. And she's beautiful. Funny man department has the world on the strength things are rocky at home. Joseph is getting a lot of attention and she wasn't getting an intentional bring my life. I know if you didn't start using cocaine. I never gives us I'm at a Christmas party at Phil's house with the rich and and one of her friends and they both saves you mean you know. I didn't even know she had a problem at all in the first place didn't tell children mentioned more than once then Brandon Wood. Physically attacked him they said she throws things at me she slaps me and she doesn't have a son that's. Thanks assistance its nose. When you go through the door we find the man known to be visible through the third woman laying next to secure some of the gush. Value the many lessons that have been bestowed upon. There's also this sense of vulnerability. Fortune took a turn for the worse. Lasting so. Thursday September 19 amendment central on ABC.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.