Transcript for DC on high alert

DC as we say is on high alert after that C age attack on the nation's capital as inauguration just hours away now for all the latest on the measures being taken. To protect the city and the inauguration and across the country as well as Bridget global affairs anchor Martha Raddatz and former deputy assistant secretary of state and ABC news contributor. Colonel Steven get a neared the Martha let me ask you an embedded all over the world with American troops there are up to 25000. National Guard troops expected in Washington what kinds it duties do you think they'll be doing and given your experience. What do you make of this deployment. Did this isn't an incredible scene down here Terry you as well have to have been all over the world so. I'm sure Kidd view is well they're just huge areas of Washington DC blocked off. That stealing sands that you see Dell Darren that is everywhere that is not to suggest that capital and tackle right outside where we are sitting right now they have that kind of fencing around that. Around hotels. I've seen massive amounts of National Guard. Now the bulk of them are carrying weapons but they are not get loaded. I think one of the things you have to remember to you see you see that National Guard they're checking cars you've been all the cars are checked if you're heading into an area like the capital. There's almost no traffic today though obviously does say it is a holiday. MLK day but in addition to that people just start coming into the city they know how locked down it is on Capitol Hill. They are armed I think one of the points that I think is really important American people talk about the National Guard the National Guard that citizen soldiers. Most of the people who are here right now. Got a call from whatever they were doing wherever they were doing it and whatever full time job they have to just get to DC so there's guard from all over the place. They don't get a whole lot of training in law enforcement there's military police. But law enforcement they'd probably once a year. I get to get training in civil disturbance so this is a mission that that is the Dicey for a lot of people but I'll tell yeah I can't imagine who would try to penetrate this city. Or attack the capital. After seeing what I've seen because it's very much as you say like. The Green Zone in her. This remarkable locked down in those guys coming up and doing their duty men and women out there. Let's go to the steep canyons you don't let him talk about this question put this is Asian possible politicization in the National Guard. The acting to set Defense Secretary Christopher Miller said today quote. The department will vet national Guardsmen who are in Washington DC the DC National Guard is also providing additional training to service members. As they arrive in DC that if they see or hear something. That is not appropriate they should report it to the chain of command. What do you make of his. Question do you think there's there's politically radicalized people in the National Guard that would they're concerned about. Yeah I had Terry to lead to elaborate on Martha's point these are folks who the military's not a day to day job. These are state militias and in the constitution. There are actually charged with putting down insurrections so I was never anticipated that would do would be used in the way that they've been used in the past couple years in Iraq and Afghanistan combat. They're much more for disaster response things like that. And they have day jobs I mean this is sort of one weekend a month for most of them and take to be called to duty and come to Washington DC without being law enforcement training. Dizzy is that concerning but it also goes to Martha's point. About the idea here that these are folks. Who live in their communities and so perhaps they'd be it may be easier to radicalize and then Surrey say troops living in barracks somewhere. So this is something that that the National Guard has always been vetted for the people they're going to be very very close to the the actual inauguration itself but with 20/20 5000. Troops coming in they're gonna have a re help job on their hands and I don't know how much they're gonna do in terms of vetting but at least they're making an effort. To try to root out any bad actors. Remarkable times Martha Moore of the people carried out the attack in the capital. They're now being arrested and charged and we continue to get a better sense of what happened inside that they threw. Amazing pictures and videos so what do you make border we learning today. I didn't beg their videos from inside shot by a new Yorker journalists with Luke mogul Stan are extraordinary mean it is. In the moments between those riotous pictures we have seen you see one of them going through Ted cruises desk and other members desks looking for whatever they can find there's one point in the video. That they misunderstand something they find on Ted Cruz is desk and they say he's against us he's against us. And when the evidence does not an owner is a good guy having gotten that those videos are amazing the other thing owners say it's also too is one of the reasons they're getting the National Guard is there are a lot of veterans and side. The big capital who took part in the storming of the capital. I was intrigued by one part from The New Yorker video there is a man and I'm forgetting is David easily it is a former lieutenant colonel in the air force two was arrested. For storming the capitol that you hear him in there as they're going as the others are going through the senate gallery and destroying stuff. He said you can't do that you can't do that other we keep saying this is an information operation and maybe you can ask Steve didn't hear that way when he was talking about America's night and that doesn't make much sense to me either. Whatever they were trying to do and that the key she was clearly trying to actually Carl of the situation within the senate gallery and have been not. Destroy property. But again he's already been arrested and a disturbing about those veterans and and every single day Terry there's just more alarming video about. How close they got to members how close they got tig vice president pennants and what a massive failure. That security was on Capitol Hill that. So Steve very quickly then to have pick up on Martha's point of threats from. From members of the military veterans and this threat that we heard about potential drone attacks is is there and threat from the air hanging. Yet Terry you know after 9/11 the the US and hundreds of millions of dollars. Surrounding Washington DC with layers of the air defense if you look closely enough. You can see surface to air missile systems around Washington DC but those were to shoot down the kinds of airplanes that were used in 9/11. Since then the technology would drones to be able to take small drones that are usually plastic very difficult to detect. And we see nicest we've seen this who teach you caesar's assassination devices so hard to detect. Hard to shoot down the using lasers are using things to jam the cut control. Keep community control of these drones but this is a real threat because you know they'd be they're not worried about it mobs running into the capital the worried about. William lone wolf kind of attacks and you can do a lone wolf kind of attack. With a drone and it's a very very difficult thing to defend so times have changed in Washington DC and something very cheap. Can in effect is very effective but inexpensive like a drone has now become a major threat. At 9/11 the threat was from overseas this is the threat from our own Martha Raddatz Steve Kenyans thanks for that.

