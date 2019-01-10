Transcript for DEA allowed 400% more oxycodone production: Inspector general

A new report on the hope Wheeling crisis finds the Drug Enforcement Administration let drug production increase. Despite a spike in the number of addictions. The report by the inspector general found the DEA authorized a 400%. Increase. In oxy code own production from 202. To 2013. It did not demanded decrease until 2017. Despite overdose deaths increasing 71%. Per year in the four years we four. The report makes nine recommendations to help the DEA prevent similar health crises in the future.

