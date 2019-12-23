Transcript for 6 dead, 13 injured in Las Vegas apartment building fire

It's all quite you're in for of the Alpine hotel apartments were all that remains or tort walls in boarded up windows. Questions still remain on how all bets are packed. It's a somber scene but first responders filling the streets expert at the Alpine hotel apartments the complex filled with smoke after an early morning fire. Extremely therapy which during the Holland fire with fire jumped up opened my door. And it just a cloud of smoke right did that door part. It resulted in a chaotic scene with people trying to jump out. And it children down so phone from out the most down to the people. And he wanted to police offices he Campbell helped him up and did he begin to help me that the one who was will. Fire officials say six people died and thirteen others were injured from the fire. This makes it the deadliest residential fire since the inception of Las Vegas fire and rescue in 1999. Who say they believe the fire was accidental. And not criminal in nature for heard a similar story from tenants. A lot of the people that lived in the building. Told investigators that there was no heat they were using her stolen. Preceding. We spoke to the co owner of the building Melinda minor about the fire and she says she had heard of any issues like heating. And she says the building is up to code with an inspection within the last bind to six months. My understanding yes it is but if they we have code enforcement Health Department come out. Everything that needs to be fixed it's fixed in a timely manner. Meyer says her thoughts are with the families of the victims in can't believe the damage she saw. Citi's beyond reasonable comprehension. It's sad and I still don't know exactly what happens so my main concern or are being concerned agency is making sure that the people they're still with us have a place to go and they're pets and everything is safe. Tenants however say there have been issues in the building with maintenance like fire alarms not working in want accountability. Is this it is then that's been in the money. It's make shouldn't this building is secure and safe schools where it's going to be a while before the hangings with this apartment complex are going to be evil. Get back into the building and for now those displays will be staying at. Local motels. Jeremy channel thirteen action it's.

