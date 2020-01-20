Transcript for At least 2 dead, 15 injured in Kansas City shooting

In about 1130 tonight officers were actually in the area. Forty highway known road. When a disturbance started and there's a shooting. Upon arrival they found quite a chaotic scene and they had to call in officers from all over the metro area. In order to stabilize the scene before they concern. The investigation.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.