Transcript for Dead body found at the home of NY Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins, authorities say

Breaking news this is in New Jersey we've learned of a gruesome discovery inside the Bergen County home of a New York Giants football player a dead body. Found at the home in fair lawn New Jersey reporter Toni Yates is live there now. That's what we know at this point Tony. Yet Diana's step out away right now so you can see this is still a very active scene live tell you. Exactly what neighbors are telling us out here right now they up by the county prosecutor's office has its mobile command set up today along with the betting county sheriff's office. Now neighbors are on their porches is standing in their yards there watching while investigators go and an out of new drug giants corner. Not bad deny Aureus Jenkins at home this is on dance on place and catalog we are trying to confirm with authority is. Exactly what we're being told doubt here that a dead body was discovered in the house. The word is that snag is Jenkins is actually in Florida. And he has been their for a while but listen to the conversation we just had with one of its neighbors. All I heard from some neighbors over here that they found a dead body in the basement. The nice woman that lives behind us she said they cops she can't offer a newspaper in the cops asked her if that she heard gunshots. So naturally she was a little freaked out we're all little freaked out there's a quiet neighborhood. We know that he's not home he's in Florida. And all we know other than that is someone's there they won't tell us anything. Now the neon giants just released a statement saying they are aware of the situation that they are monitoring it. I'd neighbors say this actually all began about 10 o'clock this morning out when the mobile command Trout started showed up. They knew it was something very serious the prosecutor's office event and got a prosecutor's office. Has confirmed to less than a man's body was indeed found in the house but they say they are not releasing his name and till the next step and why is notified this is a very active scene this investigation. I have been underway for hours and it looks like these investigators will be here for some time this evening. Put out we're live here in Carolina Jersey affiliate channel seven Eyewitness News.

