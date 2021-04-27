4 dead, 1 in critical condition after 'targeted ambush' at LA-area home

Multiple gunmen, at least one armed with a semi-automatic rifle, opened fire at a home in Inglewood, California, early Sunday morning.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live