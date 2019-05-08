Transcript for Nine dead, dozens are wounded in Dayton, Ohio, shooting

Nine people dead. More than a dozen wounded in a city changed for ever so Alex for rare Perez is right there in Dayton with the latest. Alex can you just give us an idea of where things stand right now. Definitely that sense doesn't tragedy and loss is still in the air here as you mentioned it is a palpable results of updated figures and authorities it just gave us as we know nine. People confirmed. Daddy in this tragedy but it investigators now saying that the number of injured has increased that number now up to 37. People injured. Investigators say. People remain hospitalized at this time they also now say the shooter Connor bats had about 250. Rounds on hand now I want to give you an idea of where we are you mention this district the entertainment district. We are outside near a bar called net peppers bar I want to take a look you can see the memorial here is growing people. From all over the area coming by leaving flowers leaving candles saying prayers. Doing whatever they can to try to remember and memorialize. Those lives that were lost. Here in Dayton Ohio now election take a look as you might imagine this is a story that rocked the country rock this area so journalists media have this end it here. On Ohio take a look across the street you can see. Countless number of cameras and journalists. Reporting this story there's a sign right up there maybe you can see it it says banks day in police. And on the other sentences today is strong. Law now the police response here was incredible investigators say authorities were able to in counter. Subdued shoot and kill the suspect when he forty O'Connor bats within thirty seconds now. This is how it all unfolded this as you can see is a busy street but on a Saturday night there are people. Who are out walking around milling around on this street there are. Bars restaurants. Club's history of lying this area here well those people were all out and about on Saturday night when. Authorities say the gunman came out and just opened. Fire now he never made it inside apartment he was subdued killed outside of this Barnett have respond you can see. There are there's a growing memorial outside of that bar there. It's you now authorities are at this point are still trying to. Figure out what the exact motive in this case was they have told us that one of the victims. Was the suspect's sister. And one of the injured was a person they're calling a companion someone that was with them. That evening investigators say the gunman his sister and its companion arrived in this area earlier in the evening. And you fastow forward a few hours and that's when that tragic shooting took place authorities say they are talking to interviewing that companion and they're hoping to learn more information about what exactly was. Unfolding in the hours before the shooting but at this point Kimberly. The exact motive here still remains unclear. And Alex you were able to talk to some of the people on the ground there. I think I lost you can really can't hear you. So I think we lost Alex spare but I wanna go to my clip of him talking to on some of the people there his interview right here so let's take a listen that. Half of icy that it update. I felt like if if it cut its able to have got here with an up front aren't a lot of capacity. He is is a group of brands of Israel does everybody. Tyson gets into game two pretty young girls. Steve Israel who. Late day she gacy was an Obama attack occurred is being seen when Allen had time. Never events throughout the case in cardinal fights and arguments arguments. Or any team. How old is your friend and he's. When you. She was having seeing was she was a real good pray I mean she really she really now through the city like a lot of people Miller. She was real cool late day site. We don't. Describe. Lead and then on into the bill how are you are ages. Is there anyway. As a right memo from diseases are really don't know what to say. It is it's is have been so they just have a social. You talked a little bit about what you saw you talk about after flying those kinds of things like anything out. And those rusty receivers running a friend right where she was run in it was like he was aiming towards the because I've seen a light that they're the bullet went through that they're inside of an eight year. I didn't see what she CEO my caddie Steve she hit the ground Brady V Friday NCAA. He's not name. Did bodies laying everywhere and rice sees over the bodies by a I got that I don't see how you get through here would have veto. Is seeks the magazine's light. Added you get as the cops like it is is console each corner I don't see having had a Jamaican fans out these past. Which is ending at a man's so they should have been aware OK why's he blocking the work got this big would have Masco. Last night I did you find out some things going on you came out of here no I the SE second look around. You're inside the club shut down in that what happened mesa air body out of the bay. And they would like air bite like an out of this Crawford sent it down here so Studebaker is bite praise team is asking a few cars and I'm like okay. People are suing Harry got just put those out in a bag of clothes we don't know where a vote is blown tire well ways it did he had another way light. I think is that the thing that are already being retained from the upset of the DOD and reducing what's your body. You want. It is building what do you see me you know. Cops everywhere guns. Give lifestyle he tried to get to mark choir. That have this cannot listen he was right though we now let nobody gives me cards it's noticed a lot my colleague Ellsworth. In that was pretty much it like I was here is assist o'clock this morning adding get a mark parts of 6 o'clock this morning so you want news. I saw everybody land on the ground me she's over eighty helmeted body. This in a man yeah. Through very heartbreaking. Mary night. I never really as fair as they never really had to do was silent dating he's so close to home. I just wish she would just wake up in a hospital in but I hate our I'm cool light. I'm okay this is low grades. She's really. Yeah Alex we had lost you earlier but we just listen to that pretty devastating story hard sell hard to hear that. Yeah that was Arianna com tam who I interviewed here. On to district as you heard her say she was actually inside when of the bars new comes here. When all of this unfolded of course for her being witness to all of this coming out scene. Those victims those bodies on the ground here it was devastating it's heartbreaking and as you heard her say she's not quite sure how she's going to be able. To process on this where she begins. The idea of moving forward. But that something that a lot of people in this community here are. Dealing with and still trying to sort of makes sense of all this if possible always show you one sign is as I mentioned their bunch of people. Who have been coming here this tragedy has brought people of all walks of life together I've seen strangers hugging IC officers hugging. People and one of the signs we saw here this just as a symbol of how people here are trying to cope it says let the new day dawn old lord I pray. People here are trying to do what they can with this tragedy. To help built from it to learn from it becomes stronger. Kimberly all right Alex Perez right there in Dayton Ohio thank you so mines.

