Transcript for At least 7 dead as Florence drenches Carolinas

More than eight days of relentless rain. Hurricane Floyd soaking the Carolina. But with their an unstoppable torrent of water in a roar and North Carolina along the Pimlico river the flood levels so high residents forced to wade into waist deep water. Feet not with this urgent message. Or tornado watch remains in effect for south eastern North Carolina and water spouts are possible over the open waters. Many rivers will experience catastrophic flooding from Florence. In New Bern, North Carolina I'd ten foot storm surge watches a reporter from our local affiliate WTVT in her reps who live stream to save the dog from the flooding. Homes overwhelmed prompting frantic rescue into the night people all night long have been an addicts and groups. Asking for help at this home in Wilmington Friday a mother an eight month old baby losing their lives when a massive tree fell on their home. The first responders huddling in prayer these firefighters were out here in the height of the storm working rescued thanks to. Very very difficult the full fury if lorries and outstanding far beyond the coast here in the storm happen. Hey shoulder. And dated. As floodwaters rise at the monster storm continues to charge. For so many it was a long. Wet and sleepless night. And with every inch of rain have rivers here are continuing to ride officials are expecting historic flooding in the coming week this storm. Far from over in Wilmington, North Carolina Natalie for now ABC news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.