Transcript for At least 4 dead, including mom and infant, as Florence pounds Carolina coast

Florence weakening but the threat still intensifying. This massive storm moving slowly dumping the life threatening amounts of rain. George got its. Like a bomb but don't know feared. A lot of water. Hundreds of people rescued from rising floodwaters in New Bern, North Carolina. Never seen this kind of damage here. Powerful sustained winds and gusts up 205. Miles an hour damaging businesses sending this branch into Ben's still bees bedroom. A heartbeat and hundred miles an hour but. And the creek is up to the house so. Anyway. Cool ready this tree falling on a home in Wilmington healing a mother and infant inside first responders pausing to pray. It's a difficult situation for all this debris. Whipping through streets. I'm okay the storm prompting tornado watches parents harbor right now. You need to take shelter immediately along the outer banks storm surge inundating homes and England the threat of devastating flash flooding just beginning. There's a high probability this will become a mandatory evacuation order within the next 24 hours. And while the wind and rain have died down significantly here's the threat is still far from over. Tropical storm force conditions are expected to continue tomorrow. And the rain isn't expected to let up until Sunday. Even then that the threat of flooding continue. RC Gonzales ABC news Wilmington, North Carolina.

