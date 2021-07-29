Transcript for 3 dead, including suspect, after Mt. Lebanon shooting

Now eleven and police say they were called to this home along guilt this at a road after a man called 911 and said. He had killed his parents in wanted to turn himself in the police say when they showed up that may and it did not surrendered peacefully. This film alone. Gil this in road surrounded by police tape. I just couldn't believe I just moved here and this is supposed to feel like it low crime neighborhood robber didn't wanna give us his last name but lives in this neighborhood and heard gunfire overnight the. But there's a couple of gunshots at first. A wake up. I wonder what was that let let's go to and I thought it was like fireworks because there were fireworks or go to couple days ago over here. And then to suddenly they were just need time a ton of bullets don't. Matt Levitt and police say that gunfire was between the 25 year old suspect and police. They say is police formed a tactical plan for the man to turn himself then he opened fire. It was very cooperative initially were the officers. I would no indication that he was going to turn this into a gun fight. Police say a dorm on officer was shot in taking to the hospital with a non life threatening injury. And now eleven and police officer was also hurt but released from the hospital. Investigators say the suspects somehow breached a perimeter set up around the home but was found and following a pursuit. Flick tis a vehicle near McLaughlin run road at upper saint Clair less than three miles from the crime scene. Crass had occurred. With the individual. Hey. And the individual would deceive. From. At this point a gunshot wound that did not come from any of the officers on scene I didn't know what was going on. So I didn't know the situation up until literally right now. I had thought you know from a news report that one of my neighbors basically did what they did. It's crazy. Dumb founded the word.

