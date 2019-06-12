Transcript for 4 dead, including suspect in shooting at Florida naval base

Today a mass shooting at a military facility in Florida the navy confirming a gunman opened fire written naval air station Pensacola. Killing at least three people and injuring seven more. When you get into that the scene like that. It is a bit like a movie because you have spent shell casings all over this is rather large building. The deputies and those assisting agencies all worked in conjunction to neutralize the threat and that's why they would not more a loss of life. Authorities say deputies were on the scene within minutes quickly trading gunfire with the shooter inside a training facility naval officials announcing on Twitter the act. Active shooter is deceased. As we have eight. Individuals that were transported to a local hospital one of those later succumbed to the injuries and then we have three other state remain at the building and as part of the act of conscience. Two deputies who responded to the shooting were shot in the firefight both are expected to survive there's no word on the condition of the other victims right now. Who acted. Coming just two days after a deadly shooting at a different naval base in Hawaii. A sailor opening fire on civilians at Pearl Harbor shipyard killing two people then himself. Their are weapons restrictions at all military bases that limit their access only to authorized personnel. Pensacola naval air station is still on lockdown officials say it will be closed all day today as the investigation continues. Cover alt ABC news New York.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.