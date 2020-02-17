1 dead, 4 injured in nightclub shooting

More
The incident occurred shortly before 3 a.m. at Majestic Lounge and Bar in Hartford, Connecticut.
0:22 | 02/17/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 1 dead, 4 injured in nightclub shooting
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:22","description":"The incident occurred shortly before 3 a.m. at Majestic Lounge and Bar in Hartford, Connecticut.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"69028788","title":"1 dead, 4 injured in nightclub shooting","url":"/US/video/dead-injured-nightclub-shooting-69028788"}