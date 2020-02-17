Now Playing: New miniseries tells the life story of George Washington

Now Playing: 6 cops hospitalized after crashing during call

Now Playing: President Donald Trump opens Daytona 500

Now Playing: 1 dead, 4 injured in nightclub shooting

Now Playing: Astros manager asks for protection after sign-stealing scandal

Now Playing: Woman arrested in alleged baby kidnapping scheme

Now Playing: Teen arrested for allegedly killing mom, brother

Now Playing: Kobe, Gigi Bryant honored at NBA All-Star game

Now Playing: 14-year-old arrested in Barnard student's murder

Now Playing: Massive rain causes flooding in Mississippi

Now Playing: Democratic 2020 candidates target Bloomberg

Now Playing: 14 more Americans test positive for coronavirus

Now Playing: Girl, 6, attacked by mountain lion in busy park

Now Playing: Kobe Bryant honored at 2020 NBA All-Star Game

Now Playing: 5-year-old saves family from fire

Now Playing: Man 'out of control' at busy DFW airport

Now Playing: Reclining airplane seat prompts debate after viral video

Now Playing: Authorities hunting for suspect who stole a car with child inside

Now Playing: New developments after arrest of woman who was plotting to kidnap infant