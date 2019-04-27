Transcript for 1 dead, 3 injured in shooting at San Diego synagogue during Passover celebration

It about 11:23. This morning. White male adult entered the ship by temple at 16934. Ship but way. In hell way California. This individual which. With a AAR. Airtight assault weapon and opened fire on the people inside the the synagogue. During the shooting. Four individuals were wounded. And transported the Palomar hospital. Sadly one of the individuals to come to their wounds the other three are in stable condition at Palomar. As a suspect was fleeing the couple an off duty. Border Patrol agent. Opened fire on the suspect. But it apparently did not hit him that struck the cars it departed the area. The people at Palomar one is a female juvenile in stable condition. And two adult males are in stable condition. Steadily. Older female. Died from an succumb to her wounds she obtained in the shooting. The suspect were shortly taken into custody.

