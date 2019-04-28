Transcript for 1 dead, 3 injured in synagogue shooting

A passover prayer service that the club thought of how we synagogue near San Diego interrupted by a stream of gunfire heard about. Six gunshots. Upon some yelling and then another six going six or sometimes authorities say nineteen year old John earnest entered the synagogue armed with an assault style rifle and began shooting around 11:30 AM striking for people. He fled the scene but was arrested minutes later deputies say he might also be connected to be arson attack at an Escondido mosque last month. We're aware of his manifesto. Which we're in the process. Reviewing determine its validity and authenticity. Reported today it was a masterpiece coupled. Voters heard about that type vehicle. Authorities say one woman has died the other three victims are in stable condition including a young girl and the rabbi who was leading the warship witnesses say even after he was shot he continued to try to call the congregation and the gunman heartbreaking reaction is pouring in including congressman Scott Peters tweeting quote. Today also marks six month to the day of the tragedy at the tree of life synagogue in Pittsburgh. And not aren't tired nation mourns the loss of life. Praise for the wounded. And stands in solid dinner with the Jewish community. Then they hear of Paoli pledging unity in the wake of this tragedy we will walk through this tragedy. With our arms around each other. Natalie drill now ABC news Los Angeles.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.