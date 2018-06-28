Transcript for SPECIAL REPORT: 5 dead in shooting at Annapolis newspaper: Officials

Good afternoon everyone we're coming back on the it was more than three. News and Annapolis Maryland police in Seattle on the scene right now fundamentalist right into legal reason for shooting an Eyewitness News outlet because it was very restless. He going to nothing. Ongoing investigation. Don't try to make that everything we like him with the families. And then once the building is your metal grinding obviously so we anticipate this being buried by an investigation will be very detailed investigation. But like introducing her. Our county executive in Iran and county executive. Steven RQ how did some questions giving us an update but again we're gonna limit Washington. And investigate. We still have a lot of work to do thank. Thank you officer. I'm Kenney executive Steve Shin Bet on the campaign you've had a terrible. Shooting incident here this afternoon. There are several people. Died. Several others learning. Are in danger. I have been transported for Eric you can on the medical center and the jocks shock trauma. Fatalities. So does dad. I don't know what is it that our thoughts and prayers are with them and their families that make covered under the area great. The shooter is in custody. And being interrogated at this time I want a man. Me public safety professionals. Very Clinton's name here within about sixty seconds. And we had a tremendous response I don't like mineral county police fire. Environment auto. State police in Howard county is Georgia's. Several federal agencies including FBI any PM I think all will be. In his mind. I can't come. It's very personable. Thoughts and prayers are. It isn't namely. One thing. You know law enforcement professionals respond. Guy is still doing the job right now we're back they responded with these exact number we get. Sears braves do. An accounting and is Indianapolis. Cover for their response was you're visiting will be back mopping up battling. Tracks in those situations you can't. We don't have all the information again and again here called him as an active crime scene investigation. We pat pat. Several counties in several people there in the hospital and would just leave it to the professionals continue their ongoing residents. It's. Number. And more than 20. Now. I'm gonna take this opportunity to introduce our acting chief. Graham couple into some bushes but again please. It'll be very. You know we want to make sure that the information we've got an actor. So you know there's a lot of people volunteer to make that information is accurate and now we don't wanna see anything that ruling investigations. Suspect is still being interviewed by detectives but again owners are acting chief we're right. Okay. When all the wider. As the governor mansion. Only okay. Okay. You have fatalities than we do have serious injuries we also have many. Witnesses that are being interviewed and we have paid off Ontario. Over by Lord & Taylor that. These witnesses can reunite with their families we have we're asking them to contact their families so that they can come and bomb assist them with getting hung safely. As Ryan mentioned before our criminal investigation division has one person in custody. That person is at our criminal investigation division downing Brownsville and we won't be speaking with that individual. Points. Frequently and well shortly I should say and get it that information the building is secure from a tactical standpoint. That means that right now we believe that there are no other shooters in the building but it is not that it has not been cleared from an investigative standpoint. So once the you RT and the members over swat team leave the building. The investigators will go in and then we will start the process of putting the investigation yet. Here there are no police or to be out that normally. Yet every bright right now we can't confirm exactly where the shooting occurred throughout that building the capital gazette building is inside that building. Along with many other businesses that doctors' offices were not not at this point not a good concert but you are under our bureau. Where India and help them are officers were on the scene. Very very quickly I think it was around sixty seconds or are a minute men and a half. And and they did engage the suspect not need to taken and atrocities that occurred very quickly. It's 12. That was and again just for everybody that was our acting chief William Brant Kay RA MPH and I'd like to introduce the mayor of an apple city to city of Annapolis. Mayor. Baghdad about the. Eight doing and so you're watching CBC news live coverage. Horrific scene unfolding of tunnel late this afternoon and an Alice Maryland those authorities gathered outside the capital gazette newspaper which is located inside. What appears to be some sort of a shopping plaza or mall there in the area. Authorities confirming just moments ago we heard from the county executive that several people have died in his word several others injured he said. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims there at the newspaper today he added. David taken to area hospitals including the Johns Hopkins trauma ward. The shooter at this hour is in custody we're told he is being questioned at this time you did hear authorities they're asked. What was the shooter on their radar data for previous sales record or history with police state did not answer that question though they did point out. That law enforcement was on the scene fairly quickly. Within sixty seconds to a minute and thirty seconds or so so the response was. A very quick they engaged the suspect once they arrived at the scene. We are also reporting that Phil Davis who is it courts in crime reporter for the capital gazette has been tweeting he was caught in the newsroom. As the gunfire broke out he see it right there on the screen he tweeted gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees. Can't say much more and don't want to declare anyone dad but it's bad. We have heard from authorities moments ago that there are several dead though. He goes on to tweak there's nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot. While you're under your desk and end here the gunman re load. That is the scene at the capital gazette Annapolis Maryland several deadly today several injured they have been rushed. To area hospitals you just heard that that court reporter and crime reporter for the newspaper. But tweeting and also filing a report with the paper already it's already been posted in a subsequent interview. He describes it like a war zone inside the newspaper's office a situation that he said would be hard to describe for awhile. He's on a sample police reporter I write about this stuff not necessarily to this extent but shootings and death all the time. But as much as I'm going to try to articulate how traumatize and it is to be hiding under your desk you don't know until you're there and you feel helpless. He'd also describes the gunman. Being able to hear him real world within the gunman suddenly stopped firing he says quote I don't know why I don't know why he stopped. And then police arriving surrounding the shooter and as we heard from authorities moments ago that response within a minute. A minute and half for so very quick response engaging with the shooter who is now being questioned. At this hour. I'm David Muir here in New York review of the team on the scene but we'll have team coverage coming up tonight on world news tonight for many view your local news comes on just a short time from now policy for world news tonight. In the meantime the latest reporting abcnews.com. Good. This. Has been a special report from ABC.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.