Transcript for At least 5 dead in shooting at Florida bank

Afternoon this is that terrible day for Sebring Highlands County. And for the state of Florida. People fla stand with the community here. In light of this this tragic. I circumstance. I've asked that's the only to provide whatever resources. We can at the state level to insist. With the investigation. And obviously. This is an individual needs that face very swift. And exacting justice. Want to thank both the police department here. And the sheriff's department for responding this situation. It's fluid there's a lot going on but they're doing a good job and they're doing what the people pylons county expecting a one out. Introduce chief of police how to say if you get an update on. On the latest. As the government there's been a tragic day in our community. We've suffered significant losses the hands of the senseless. Senseless crime. This afternoon approximately 12:36 PM officers deceiver police department and island county sheriff's office. Responded to a bank located at 1901 US highway 27 self. After a subject contacted our consolidated dispatch center and so that he hit after the bank and began shooting. Our units and innocent sheriff's office responded established a secure seen. And began negotiating with the subject utilizing the house county sheriff's office crisis negotiation team. While engaged in negotiations. I ordered or ask the sheriff to send in the tactical unit and a swat team. In an attempt to recover potential victims and take subject into custody. After an assessment of the same we're sort of learn. That we have at least five victims. People who were senselessly murdered as a result of act in this bank. I'm very appreciative of the sheriff's assessments. Of the allocation of resources made through the state through that Daley and the FBI. As the governor mentioned this is a very dynamic an ongoing investigation. I'm sure several details will come as the investigation continues. What we do know right now as that gentlemen that's been taken into custody as a result of this as a gentleman by the name of zap them safer. He's 21 years old age and it's hearing Saber. The identity of the victims has not been committed the other guy and yet it's not complete. You're still processing the crime scene we have not conducted victim notifications from the families and ball. We ask that you please keep them in your prayers keep them in your thoughts and helps you in our community stay strong.

