Transcript for 4 dead in suspected murder-suicide in Texas

I. Almost bonus fort bend county sheriff Troy males 4 hours this morning he and his deputies investigated a tragic scene. Four dead bodies inside of a home on Sebastian drive according to deputies a forty year old father killed his wife. And two teenage sons. Told a short. You never know what goes on people's whole social. Support as I wouldn't think garnered her children. Listen to improve. We've learned the wife and children were all part of Lamar CIA's deep. 48 year old Lynette brown a teacher at bray elementary thirteen year old he's brought an eighth grader at Briscoe junior high and sixteen year old Sam Brown a junior at Gloucester high school. Did he say it's not clear what pushed their father to murder them but they wished they could have intervened. You also would have been nice if pitchers like that would policy say there are feeling suicidal or they may want to hurt themselves dirty. Chip mills says that's what his crisis intervention team is here for. He hopes people will utilize that. These specific deputies have much more in the depths training. And I don't. Deal lets individuals that are being crisis.

