Transcript for 2 dead, 6 wounded in shooting at off-campus party in New Jersey

And they so we are about two blocks from Rutgers University campus and as you mentioned within the last thirty minutes we did learn from the Middlesex County prosecutor's office that two people. Were killed here when gunfire erupted early this morning interrupting that off campus party. I am told that no Rutgers University students were involved here. You thinking how extensive this current C news this morning the evidence markers are down. And police continue to investigate the Middlesex County. Prosecutor's office Bernstein units have been on fifteen year since very early this morning it was about 130 when shots were fired at. 32 Dell appealed street here in New Brunswick clocks throughout this camp this. Where there isn't this period mainly campus housing or multiple victims transported to hospital. And sadly we have learned that two men are dead six others are injured all suffering from gunshot wounds. Detectives from the prosecutor's office have been going door to door talking to witness is this morning. And according to the New Brunswick police departments they do not yet have information on the perfect straight tore her perpetrate tours practice time that is still park. A bit active investigation. Police have not yet released the identity. Of the two men. Network can live in New Brunswick and Diane opera channel seven eyewitness.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.