2 dead at Yosemite National Park after apparent fall: Official

A man and a woman were found dead after apparently falling from Taft Point in Yosemite National Park, the park said in a statement Thursday.
0:31 | 10/26/18

Transcript for 2 dead at Yosemite National Park after apparent fall: Official
Popular spot at Yosemite that produce a viral picture. Is now the scene of the tragedy that dire picture just last week in Yosemite park officials say a man and a woman died in an apparent fall from Taft point. They overlook is 3000. Feet above the floor of Yosemite valley. It also has very few railings last week this photo of a couple on the overlook. Generated thousands of social media views as they were her in the middle of engagement. And the photographers trying to find them.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

