Transcript for Surveying tornado damage at MO car dealership

We begin with whether if you can believe it this week of 97 tornadoes have pummeled through eight states from Texas. Tamara Lannan a violent tornado in Missouri is causing lots of flooding and damage so wanna go to rob massive Marciano who's there with more rob. Hello Kimberly the State Capitol hit so hard by this tornado we now know that it was an EF three. With the winds of honor sixty miles per hour over a half mile wide and on the ground. For nearly twenty miles a well before it got to Jefferson City tore up some some of the smaller towns just outside of this of the State Capitol where in. What was the service garage. Of a car dealership that has over 800 vehicles cars and trucks from around like toys most of them all of them are damaged most of them are going to be. Totals panel in a walking around the slot you see the underbelly is a brand new shiny cars. Like that. Innards of it you never seem shiny like that and that their complete destroyed it's just heartbreaking but nobody was. Nobody was killed so that's amazing. Some these visuals are are credible this thing by the way is an old airport limo. Now the of the local golf coach touts the his golf team around and it nets that's gotten off fortunately these lists you've seen these around these are. You know an industrial. Car list they weigh about tiny each and they've been ripped out of reinforced concrete. This Chevy cobalt. That was on the other side a lot easily a hundred yards away tornado just threw it an editor at some of these courtesy vehicles. I talk a lieutenant governor yesterday. He's it was a miracle that no he was killed I agree om and talked to the owner of this slot for good chunk of the afternoon. His grandfather started this deal should back in the 1930s so at their name is entrenched. In this community and there's been a groundswell of support for ham. He's grateful for Japanese also grateful for the fact this came at night we often say that's a dangerous time in it is but it became in the mill a day through a business district like this. With mechanics in this garage work on these cars when it's when it came through the fact that we had no fatalities I think that would be it a different narrative. Certainly. If this happened the mill today so for that Jefferson City is critical but it's a big blow to the State Capitol here it's gonna taken them long long time to recover. It really.

