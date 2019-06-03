Transcript for Deadly tornado demolishes Alabama neighborhood

I am Rachel Scott for ABC news in bowl guard Alabama. When president trump comes into town this is what he can expect to see. This is all that is left of one home here in the small community that was hit by two deadly tornadoes over the weekend. This home here completely destroyed. Mangled in the mass curtains on top of falling trees. Playing card teens I see a Dresser far off into the distance. Pillows from the living room. And of course just tons of debris scattered here. Now volunteers came to this area yesterday to help residents look through some of this debris and rubble. Trying to find anything that could possibly be salvaged this home here that was completely destroyed one volunteer telling me the home owner. Is now in critical condition. She says the neighbor just right next door. Did not survive. Those two deadly tornadoes killed 23. People they hit at. At nearly the same time sending 170. Mile per hour winds ravaging through this small community. Leaving behind a trail of destruction. And lots of heartache. Today 23 families are planning funerals officials say all of those who were killed were in just one square mile. Two major corporations have stepped up to cover most of the cost the builds funerals and here in bowl guard we have releasing the hearts of this community. Residents whose homes were spared have driven by. Passing out keeps out water and care packages. Not only to residents who lost their homes. But also to search and rescue crews who have been working for hours to clear this debris search for the missing and restore power. Officials confirming today that the several people who were missing yesterday have all been accounted for. But still this community has a very long road to recovery. They say they plan to lean on each other through this very rough time. Reporting a Borg are Alabama Rachel Scott ABC news.

